Parents of Joseph Adonis, toddler who died of apparent drug poisoning, indicted on drug, child endangerment charges

The parents of a Holbrook toddler who died from apparent opioid poisoning earlier this month have been indicted on drug possession and child endangerment charges, authorities said Thursday as they decried the county’s opioid crisis and called for tougher laws. “Young children are dying,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney at a Hauppauge news conference Thursday. “This is a crisis. We need to act.” Joseph Adonis, “who was one day shy of being 14 months old,” died on Jan. 3 after he was found unresponsive in his home, said Tierney. “Preliminary toxicology results for the child’s blood showed the presence of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, a precursor chemical to fentanyl, a metabolite of fentanyl and a metabolite of cocaine,” said Tierney. “In that same bedroom where Joseph was found, Suffolk County Police also found over 1/8 of an ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, known as “fetty,” over 1/8 of an ounce of cocaine, alprazolam, which is also known as Xanax, drug packaging materials, two digital scales, an electric stun gun, and a loaded shotgun and a rifle. These items were allegedly unsecured and accessible to not only the infant, but also to an 11-year-old child who was also present at the residence at the time.” Joseph's parents — his father, Wilkens Adonis, and mother, DarylLee Leibrock — both pleaded not guilty to 19-count indictments charging them with drug possession and child endangerment Thursday in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead. Both have been held in the Suffolk County Jail on outstanding warrants since their Jan. 3 arrests. “Once again, we are going to ask our state legislators again for help in this overdose crisis,” said Tierney. “Our police are finding fentanyl and other deadly narcotics in Suffolk County. Every day they’re administering Narcan to revive Suffolk County residents who are overdosing. They’re doing this at an alarming rate.” In 2022, the district attorney said, Suffolk documented 399 fentanyl overdose deaths. Wilkens Adonis’ attorney, Matthew Tuohy, said his client was caring for his son after the child’s mother lost her visitation rights. The child was the subject of a Family Court case, Tuohy said. “My client was doing well with taking care of the baby,” said Tuohy. “I know the mother was struggling with a bad drug problem and my client was moving forward in a positive way.” Tuohy said his client consented to the search of his home and had no knowledge that there were drugs or a gun in the house. “It wasn’t found on him, it was in the house,” Tuohy said of the firearms. “He consented to the search. He had nothing to hide. He had no idea that there was a gun. He didn’t know there were drugs. My understanding is that not only did multiple people live there, multiple people had access to the house — friends, tenants.” Tuohy said the father is “distraught” at the death of his son. “I went to visit him in the jail and he was so distraught, it was hard to have a conversation,” said Tuohy. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, who attended Tierney’s news conference along with Acting Police Commissioner Robert Waring, said he felt “tremendous sadness” at the child’s death. “What does it say about a society that cannot protect its children from the ravages of this opioid and drug crisis that we find ourselves in?” said Romaine. “We are truly at a point of crisis.” Someone from the home called 911 on Jan. 3 at about 8 a.m. and Suffolk police found the child unresponsive, said Tierney. He was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Tierney said Joseph's preliminary cause of death is opioid poisoning. He said the investigation is ongoing. Wilkens Adonis has not been charged with bail-eligible offenses in the case but he remains incarcerated on $50,000 cash bail on the warrant arrest. Acting Supreme Court Justice Philip Goglas set nominal bail of $1 cash so he gets credit in this case for his time behind bars. Goglas increased bail for Leibrock to $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond. She has been held on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond. Leibrock is eligible for bail because of her second-degree criminal contempt charge related to her violating a stay away order related to Joseph as well as Wilkens Adonis’ 11-year-old son, who was also present in the apartment Jan. 3. Leibrock faces up to 9 years incarceration on the top charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Assistant District Attorney Robert Archer said. She admitted to homicide detectives that she has a "$50-a-day cocaine habit” and the cocaine in the apartment belonged to her, Archer said. Leibrock has a pending seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance case dating back to 2022. Leibrock’s court-appointed attorney, Steve Fondulis, of Center Moriches, said prosecutors told him the child’s autopsy results are still pending. “I look forward to looking over the evidence,” Fondulis said outside court. With Sandra Peddie

