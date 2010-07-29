LI CRIME BRIEFS

MONTAUK/Man charged in S.C. killing remains in NY

Two men charged in the 1992 cold case death of an upstate New York sailor in South Carolina have been returned to that state, while a Montauk man who also faces charges in the case remains in New York.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that Charles Welty, of Missoula, Mont., and Douglas Emery, of New Jersey, are back in South Carolina. Thomas Solheim, 53, of Montauk, who has been charged with murder, has not yet been returned to South Carolina, authorities said.

Welty and Emery are charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and desecration of a corpse in the 1992 death of James Allen Horton, 22, of Sherburne. A woman from Goose Creek, S.C., also faces charges.

Horton, who was in the Navy, was found in a ditch in Berkeley County not far from the now-closed Charleston Naval Base. He had been tied up and shot. - AP





Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ROSLYN HEIGHTS/Guilty plea in $500,000 extortion

A Roslyn Heights man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Manhattan to abusing his power as an official in the union representing New York City school bus drivers and escorts by extorting more than $500,000 from bus companies.

Warren Annunziata, 75, a former president and executive director of Local 91 of the United Craft and Industrial Workers Union, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Andrew Peck. Annunziata is currently the union's pension administrator, and controls funds worth $85 million, prosecutors said.

He was accused of collecting payments for 17 years, from 1992 to 2009, from bus company owners who feared he would inflict economic harm on them if they didn't pay. He will face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in October. - JOHN RILEY





North Valley Stream/Speeding suspect faces criminal charges

A Queens Village man who police say drove 110 mph on the Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream faces reckless driving and endangerment charges, State Police said yesterday.

Police said Kashaun Iqbal, 23, of 218-50 100th Ave., was speeding in a black Acura on the parkway near Exit 14, Fletcher Avenue, where the speed limit is 55 mph.

Iqbal was "operating at 110 mph and continuously changing lanes unsafely," according to a report. Police said he also almost caused several collisions and tried to elude troopers.

The suspect was forced to slow down because of traffic, and was stopped, police said.

- GARY DYMSKI