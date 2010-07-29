LI doctor charged with sexually abusing inmate

A Rockville Centre doctor was arrested Wednesday for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a female inmate on Rikers Island where he works, according to New York City authorities.

During an examination of the female patient on March 28, Dr. Franck Leveille, 60, touched the woman and engaged her in sexual activity without her consent, according to a news release from the New York City Department of Investigation.

Leveille, who authorities said has been working at the jail for 12 years, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree sexual abuse.

Leveille could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

New York City hires a private company, Prison Health Services Inc., based in Brentwood, Tenn., to provide health services to its inmates. A spokesman for Prison Health Services Wednesday said Leveille works for its subcontractor.