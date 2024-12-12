Thomas Evers, of East Northport, charged with shattering windshield in LIE road-rage incident, Old Westbury police say

An East Northport man was charged Wednesday after he jumped on the hood of another driver's car amid rush-hour traffic earlier this month and kicked in the windshield, Old Westb ury police said.

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, Thomas Evers, 30, was going east on the Long Island Expressway near Powells Lane in Old Westbury when he became embroiled in a road-rage incident with another motorist in a 2024 Nissan Sentra, authorities said.

Chief Stuart Cameron said Evers threw two items at the Nissan, one of which shattered the passenger-side window and another that landed inside the car.

The dispute quickly escalated and Evers maneuvered his Nissan pickup perpendicular to traffic in the center lane, forcing the other motorist to stop in traffic.

Evers then got out of his pickup, jumped onto the hood of the Sentra and kicked the windshield, causing it to shatter, police said.

His actions caused $1,935 in damages to the hood and windshield of the Sentra, police said.

No one was injured.

"Driving can at times get frustrating, but it is important to maintain your composure behind the wheel," Cameron said in an email.

Evers surrendered to law enforcement on Wednesday and is charged with second-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a property damage automobile accident, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead and released without bail, online court documents said.