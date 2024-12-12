Long IslandCrime

Thomas Evers, of East Northport, charged with shattering windshield in LIE road-rage incident, Old Westbury police say

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

An East Northport man was charged Wednesday after he jumped on the hood of another driver's car amid rush-hour traffic earlier this month and kicked in the windshield, Old Westbury police said.

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, Thomas Evers, 30, was going east on the Long Island Expressway near Powells Lane in Old Westbury when he became embroiled in a road-rage incident with another motorist in a 2024 Nissan Sentra, authorities said.

Chief Stuart Cameron said Evers threw two items at the Nissan, one of which shattered the passenger-side window and another that landed inside the car.

The dispute quickly escalated and Evers maneuvered his Nissan pickup perpendicular to traffic in the center lane, forcing the other motorist to stop in traffic.

Evers then got out of his pickup, jumped onto the hood of the Sentra and kicked the windshield, causing it to shatter, police said.

His actions caused $1,935 in damages to the hood and windshield of the Sentra, police said.

No one was injured.

"Driving can at times get frustrating, but it is important to maintain your composure behind the wheel," Cameron said in an email.

Evers surrendered to law enforcement on Wednesday and is charged with second-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a property damage automobile accident, police said. 

He was arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead and released without bail, online court documents said.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Trendy gifts ... What's up on Long Island ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Trendy gifts ... What's up on Long Island ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME