LIE road rage: Passenger cut in the throat during struggle in Farmingville

An outburst of road rage on the Long Island Expressway culminated in a throat-slashing — but not life-threatening injuries — Wednesday night in Farmingville, Suffolk police said.

A woman behind the wheel of a 2007 BMW was westbound on the LIE between exits 64 and 63 when she was “involved in a road rage incident with a male driver in another vehicle traveling in the same direction, at approximately 10:15 p.m.,” Suffolk police said in a statement.

Both drivers exited the LIE at Exit 63. At a light at Express Drive North at North Ocean Avenue, the male driver got out of his sedan and tried to open the BMW driver’s door, police said.

It was locked, however, the police said.

So, the police said, “He then reached into the open rear window to grab the driver, but a male passenger in the rear seat grabbed the suspect’s arm.”

During the struggle, the passenger’s throat was cut. The passenger, who was not identified, sustained a four-inch laceration, police said.

The BMW driver escaped by driving through a red light, then took her passenger to a City MD clinic on North Ocean Avenue. The passenger was later treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

The suspect, who appeared to be in his mid-30s to 40s, drove off, heading north on North Ocean Avenue, police said.

He was clad in a light blue t-shirt and wore a winter hat. His car was a royal blue sedan, possibly a Mazda 3 or 6, police said. He had a female passenger with him, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.