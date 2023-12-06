Long IslandCrime

Nicolas Lopez Gomez of Queens charged with DWI after 30-minute, wrong-way police chase on LIE

Nicolas Lopez Gomez of Queens, center, is led out of the...

Nicolas Lopez Gomez of Queens, center, is led out of the Sixth Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Queens man driving a box truck led police on a 30-minute, wrong-way chase on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday night that began at the Nassau County line and ended near Exit 62 after police deployed spikes to blow out his tires, Suffolk County police said.

The driver, identified as Nicolas Lopez Gomez, 30, of Elmhurst, was charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured in the incident, first reported in a 911 call at 9:55 p.m., police said, when they responded to a report of the box truck "swerving across the roadway" as it traveled east in the westbound lanes of the LIE at Exit 48 at the Nassau-Suffolk border.

Suffolk Highway Patrol officers located Gomez's 2017 Hino box truck after it had traveled in the wrong direction for four exits, then cut across the center median near Exit 52/Commack Road in Dix Hills — before continuing east in the eastbound lanes.

Police units, with lights and sirens activated, continued the pursuit as the truck swerved "back and forth across all lanes of traffic," at one point going from the HOV lane to the right shoulder in a single move, police said,

Officers were finally able to stop Gomez after deploying stop sticks — spiked strips — across the roadway, which flattened his tires. The pursuit ended — and, Gomez was arrested — near Exit 62/Nicolls Road, on the Holbrook-Holtsville border at 10:20 p.m., police said.

The entire episode covered about 19.8 miles, according to MapQuest.

Gomez was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Arrest in wrong-way DWI on LIE … St. Jude relic on LI … Mike DelGuidice album release party Credit: Newsday

Updated 40 minutes ago LI man arrested for arson ... Arrest in wrong-way DWI on LIE ... Wind farm sends power to LI ... Mike DelGuidice album

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Arrest in wrong-way DWI on LIE … St. Jude relic on LI … Mike DelGuidice album release party Credit: Newsday

Updated 40 minutes ago LI man arrested for arson ... Arrest in wrong-way DWI on LIE ... Wind farm sends power to LI ... Mike DelGuidice album

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME