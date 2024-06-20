Cops: Lindenhurst man had 'explicit' chats with 10-year-old girls

Suffolk County police arrested and charged a Lindenhurst man Wednesday after he allegedly posed on Instagram as a female dance instructor and engaged in “sexually explicit conversations” with two 10-year-old girls from Texas.

Taner Ocal, 22, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. at his home, police said in a news release. He faces two felony charges related to the allegations, according to the release.

The two children told Fort Worth police that Ocal had contacted them in May and this month, the release said.

After the Suffolk police were notified, detectives with the department's Digital Forensics Unit determined that Ocal “had child pornography on his cellphone as well as text messages with several underage girls,” the release said. “Ocal communicated with the girls online via the Instagram handle baddiedancehouse by posing as a female dance instructor and offering the girls help with their dancing abilities in exchange for inappropriate videos.”

Ocal faces charges of possessing a sexual performance of a child, a class E felony, and promoting a sexual performance of a child, a class D felony, according to the Suffolk police news release.

He was being held overnight at the Third Precinct in Bay Shore and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

The release said detectives are looking for other potential victims and also want to know “if Ocal was speaking to underage girls in other areas besides Texas.”

Police are asking for anyone who believes they may be a victim, or anyone with additional information to call the Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.