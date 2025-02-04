Separate gunshot deaths in Lindenhurst connected, Suffolk police say
The Suffolk police said two men with fatal gunshot wounds were found Monday afternoon at separate locations in Lindenhurst and homicide detectives believe the deaths are connected.
Police responded at 3:57 p.m. after the discovery of a man with a gunshot wound on a front lawn on Nevada Street. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available late Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
At 5:09 p.m. a second man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a vehicle in a parking lot on Park Avenue. His identity was also not available late Monday.
Detectives believe the deaths are connected but police did not immediately provide additional details.
