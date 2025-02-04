Long IslandCrime

Separate gunshot deaths in Lindenhurst connected, Suffolk police say

The Suffolk County police said the deaths of two men found...

The Suffolk County police said the deaths of two men found Monday with fatal gunshot wounds at separate locations in Lindenhurst are connected. Credit: Barry Sloan

By John Asbury and Robert Brodskyjohn.asbury@newsday.com,robert.brodsky@newsday.com

The Suffolk police said two men with fatal gunshot wounds were found Monday afternoon at separate locations in Lindenhurst and homicide detectives believe the deaths are connected.

Police responded at 3:57 p.m. after the discovery of a man with a gunshot wound on a front lawn on Nevada Street. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available late Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At 5:09 p.m. a second man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a vehicle in a parking lot on Park Avenue. His identity was also not available late Monday.

Detectives believe the deaths are connected but police did not immediately provide additional details.

