Wioleta Murawski fatally stabbed by husband outside their Lindenhurst home, police say

Ryszard Murawski stabbed his wife, Wioleta Murawski, outside their South 14th Street...

Ryszard Murawski stabbed his wife, Wioleta Murawski, outside their South 14th Street house in Lindenhurst Wednesday, Suffolk police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A man was arrested after he fatally stabbed his wife outside their Lindenhurst home, then drove and crashed into a building on Wednesday night, police said.

At about 8:30 p.m., Ryszard Murawski, 44, stabbed his wife, Wioleta Murawski, 38, outside their South 14th Street residence, according to an investigation by Suffolk County police.

He then fled the scene and crashed his vehicle into a building at New York and West Hoffman avenues, where he was arrested and taken to a hospital, police said.

Teri Fabian, a neighbor, said she did not witness the incident, but heard screams of “Mama” from the couple’s teenage son. Fabian said she also heard the son call 911.

“I think it’s horrible,” she said.

Wioleta Murawski was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Ryszard Murawski is expected to be charged after his release from the hospital.

After stabbing his wife, Ryszard Murawski fled the scene and crashed...

After stabbing his wife, Ryszard Murawski fled the scene and crashed his vehicle into a building at New York and West Hoffman avenues in Lindenhurst, police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

Maria Rodriguez, another neighbor, said the neighborhood is a “quiet place” and she was shocked to learn of the news Thursday morning.

“You don’t see fights. You know you have neighbors, but you don’t see them,” said Rodriguez, who has lived on Kent Avenue since 2011.

Yellow tape and a police presence remained overnight into the morning, she said.

“It was a surprise,” she said.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

