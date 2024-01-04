Wioleta Murawski fatally stabbed by husband outside their Lindenhurst home, police say

A man was arrested after he fatally stabbed his wife outside their Lindenhurst home, then drove and crashed into a building on Wednesday night, police said.

At about 8:30 p.m., Ryszard Murawski, 44, stabbed his wife, Wioleta Murawski, 38, outside their South 14th Street residence, according to an investigation by Suffolk County police.

He then fled the scene and crashed his vehicle into a building at New York and West Hoffman avenues, where he was arrested and taken to a hospital, police said.

Teri Fabian, a neighbor, said she did not witness the incident, but heard screams of “Mama” from the couple’s teenage son. Fabian said she also heard the son call 911.

“I think it’s horrible,” she said.

Wioleta Murawski was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Ryszard Murawski is expected to be charged after his release from the hospital.

Maria Rodriguez, another neighbor, said the neighborhood is a “quiet place” and she was shocked to learn of the news Thursday morning.

“You don’t see fights. You know you have neighbors, but you don’t see them,” said Rodriguez, who has lived on Kent Avenue since 2011.

Yellow tape and a police presence remained overnight into the morning, she said.

“It was a surprise,” she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.