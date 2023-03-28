Lindenhurst Middle School stabbing: Boy's condition improves, police say

The condition of the 13-year-old boy who was stabbed Monday by a fellow student in Lindenhurst Middle School has improved, authorities said Tuesday.

The boy, who was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and underwent surgery Monday, is listed in stable condition Tuesday, police and school officials said. He had been in critical but stable condition Monday.

The boy was stabbed in the upper leg and groin by a 12-year-old student with a 6-inch knife during an altercation early Monday afternoon that triggered a 90-minute lockdown, police said.

School officials said they believe the altercation was “an isolated incident.”

In a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon, district Superintendent Anthony J. Davidson said the injured boy is expected to be released from care in the coming days.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Tuesday, school officials confiscated a small pocketknife found after a search of a student’s backpack, Davidson said. The search took place because another student reported a concern, he said.

The school chief reminded parents to clean their children’s bags out Tuesday evening to ease the arrival process Wednesday when staff will conduct random searches.

Police previously said the victim, whom they did not identify, lost a lot of blood but the wound did not sever the boy’s femoral artery.

The 12-year-old suspect was charged with juvenile delinquency — the equivalent of adult charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

He was arraigned Monday in Family Court and is due back before Judge Fernando Camacho on Friday, said Suffolk County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle.

Some parents kept their children home Tuesday following the incident that left many in the school community shaken.

Beth Sparacino said her eighth-grade daughter stayed home to take a “mental health day.”

“She just needed a day to feel safe and just clear her mind,” Sparacino said, adding she plans to send her daughter back to school for the rest of the week. “I think her fear of going to school today is, does anybody else have a knife on them?”

Davidson, the district superintendent, said Tuesday there was an increased security and police presence at the middle school. The school building security team was accompanied by the district’s school resource officers, who are members of the Suffolk County Police Department, he said.

The school had its mental health staff in the middle school library Tuesday and Davidson said they will continue to be there for the coming days. School counselors also visited social studies classes throughout the day.

He noted that the Town of Babylon’s Youth Bureau is offering counseling services to students. Parents can call 631-422-7653 to make an appointment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.