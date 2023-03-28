Hempstead teen charged with slashing two fellow students at Uniondale High School, police say

Nassau County police have arrested a Hempstead girl after officers say she slashed two students at Uniondale High School on Monday with a box-cutter.

Police said the 17-year-old girl was involved in an argument with two fellow students, a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old girl. Police did not identify the students.

The argument became physical when the suspect punched the 17-year-old student, police said. The suspect pulled out a box-cutter and lunged at the student, who was injured on her left ring finger when she raised her hands to defend herself, according to a news release from police. The assault occurred at 11:20 a.m., police said.

Police said the 18-year-old student intervened in the fight and was cut on her cheek when the suspect swung the knife at her. School security and teachers broke up the fight. The suspect was not injured, police said.

The two victims were treated by medics at the scene but their parents refused further medical treatment, police said.

Uniondale superintendent Monique Darrisaw-Akil sent out a letter to district families Monday about the incident, where she referred to the knife as "an unauthorized item." The knife was smuggled into the school underneath a laptop in the suspect's backpack, which alluded detection by scanning equipment, she said, adding that staff will review safety protocols.

"Last week, our social workers and school psychologists gave presentations to our students on alternative ways to handle conflict," she said in the letter, which was shared with Newsday by the district's public relations team.

The district did not immediately comment further on the incident.

The slashing comes a day after a 12-year-old student stabbed a 13-year-old boy in the upper leg and groin with a 6-inch knife at Lindenhurst Middle School. The victim was improving Tuesday after being airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and having surgery Monday. The 12-year-old suspect was charged with juvenile delinquency, which is the equivalent of adult assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges, authorities said.

The 17-year-old suspect in Uniondale was charged by police with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and second-degree menacing. The teen was arraigned at the First District Court Youth Section.