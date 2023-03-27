Student stabbed in leg at Lindenhurst Middle School, officials say

A male student was stabbed in the leg after a hallway altercation with another student in Lindenhurst Middle School that triggered a temporary lockdown, Suffolk police said.

The victim was treated at the scene by first responders and then airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, according to detectives from the First Squad and a notice sent to parents Monday afternoon by District Superintendent Anthony J. Davidson.

The other student involved in the altercation was apprehended and is in police custody while the building went into lockdown, authorities said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., students were seen departing the school to the care of their parents. Suffolk Police and school security remain on the scene.

Neither student was identified.

"To allow for the police to continue with their investigation, please be advised that the building will remain under lockdown until further notice," Davidson wrote. "With a lockdown, individuals are not permitted to enter or leave the school building. As such, we ask our parents/guardians to refrain from coming to the middle school to try and sign their child(ren) out of school. Please know, all other students are remaining in their classrooms and are safely in the care of our staff."

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. inside the middle school, located on South Wellwood Avenue, police said.

Authorities immediately contacted Suffolk police, who locked down the school, officials said.

"I recognize that hearing about today’s isolated incident is concerning for all," Davidson wrote. "Be assured, that the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to keep you posted on any new developments as our school day continues to progress."