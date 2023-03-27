Armed robbery on LIRR: Police say suspects robbed man on train near Wyandanch

Police are seeking information on three suspects who investigators said robbed a man on an early morning LIRR train as it approached Wyandanch station in January.

Suffolk County police released surveillance footage from the incident, which took place at about 4:05 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Police said one of the suspects "displayed a gun" and robbed the man while the other two suspects "assisted and acted as a lookout."

Police did not detail what was taken during the robbery.

The trio exited the train at Wyandanch and police said they were last seen at the intersection of Straight Path and Jamaica Avenue.

Though recent crime statistics were not immediately available Monday, in September Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Commissioner John Mueller announced the formation of a "train patrol unit," comprised of about 60 officers dedicated "exclusively" to LIRR and Metro-North trains — and said that unit was to begin working trains in January.

The announcement, made at a meeting of the MTA Board, was in part in response to an uptick last year in major crimes on the LIRR, which were up by 73% through last August — from 45 during the first eight months of 2021 to 78 for the same period in 2022. The MTA defines "major crimes" as murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information regarding the Wyandanch incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips — or, online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

- With Alfonso Castillo