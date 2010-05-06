Long Island briefs

MASTIC BEACHRemains of burned

body identified

The remains of a person found burned beyond recognition in a Mastic Beach car March 9 have been identified, and the cause of death appears to be accidental, police said Thursday.

Gloria Crimaldi, 50, was the person Mastic Beach firefighters found in the burning Saturn after extinguishing the fires in two cars parked at 86 Orchid Dr., police said.

Initially, because of the extensive fire damage, the cause of death and the person's identity could not be confirmed.

Homicide Det. Sgt. Robert Doyle said Thursday that the dead person was Crimaldi, who lived at that address.

"We're waiting for the final cause of death from the medical examiner's office, but the death has been deemed nonsuspicious," Doyle said.

Crimaldi may have died while smoking in the enclosed car with the engine running, Doyle said.

INWOODAtlantic Beach man

falls to his death

An Atlantic Beach man died Thursday morning after falling 40 feet from a building roof in Inwood, police said.

The 60-year-old man was working on the roof of a medical building at 372 Doughty Blvd. at 11:30 a.m., when the accident occurred, police said.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.