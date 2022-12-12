Tierney: 18 alleged gang members charged with multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder

Eighteen alleged members of the “No Fake Love” gang have been charged in a 148-count indictment that includes the 2021 murder of a man outside Minx nightclub in Farmingville, carjackings in Wading River and Wantagh, and the shooting of two teens outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home, Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney and other officials said at a news conference in Riverhead on Monday.

The indictment is the result of a long-term investigation that included the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office and Suffolk, Nassau and Riverhead police, as well as the district attorney’s office. It covers 31 separate alleged crimes, including the December 2021 killing of Jorge Mauricio Sevilla Barrera. The indictment also included six shootings, six armed robberies and the grand larceny or possession of 15 stolen vehicles.

Three of the defendants are also charged with breaking into the home of a dog breeder and stealing six French bulldog puppies and their mother. The dogs can sell for up to $4,000 each, Tierney said.

Ten of the 18 indicted defendants were taken into custody on Thursday, officials said, and seven others were already being held in custody on other charges.

The remaining defendant was arrested by Suffolk police on Monday. Sixteen of the defendants were arraigned on Friday before Suffolk Court Judge Anthony Senft, who ordered them held on high bail or remanded without bail.

“On my first day in office we formed the Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau and the District Attorney’s Gang Violence Task Force to better protect the People of Suffolk County against gun violence and criminal activity perpetrated by gangs and criminal organizations. This long-term and in-depth investigation is exactly what I promised the People of Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney in a release. “We will focus on gang violence using every law enforcement tool we possess and take a coordinated approach to ending violent gang activity."