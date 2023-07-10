Enforcement of ATV, dirt bikes law on Long Island paying off in warmer months, officials say

Targeted police enforcement of illegal all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on Long Island — along with stiffer penalties — have resulted in reports of fewer of the sometimes menacing vehicles on roadways at the start of the summer, officials say. While a crackdown — by a Suffolk County-based law enforcement task force, along with harsher penalties for those caught with the ATVs and dirt bikes — has made a dent in the problem, just this past Thursday three people on dirt bikes were hospitalized after two of the bikes collided with a car in Medford. “During the warmer months, a lot more activity occurs, people want to cause more mischief, do immature behavior and jump on these dirt bikes and just drive recklessly,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said. “My message is we're coming for you, and we're working with a lot of partners, and we're working with our community.” ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles are prohibited from public roadways, and their presence creates not just a nuisance because of the noise associated with them, but also a serious public safety hazard, officials say. Harrison said police in Suffolk are using drones to track the drivers and have upped the Crime Stoppers “fast cash” reward to $200 for tips that lead to the seizure of the vehicles — efforts that have decreased the number of off-road vehicles on public roadways, and the dangers that come with their presence. Suffolk police also have issued 102 citations for infractions, including speeding and driving while intoxicated, to dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle drivers in the county so far this year, part of a law enforcement crackdown on the illegal vehicles. Police cited 137 offenses in all of 2022. In Nassau, where the problem is less pronounced, police have attributed two accidents so far this year with ATVs and dirt bikes and issued 13 tickets. Last year, the department cited five accidents, 46 tickets and impounded 43 ATVs, police department spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said. “The Nassau County Police Department has a zero-tolerance approach with regard to the illegal operation of ATVs and other vehicles that are not NYS Compliant for the use on public roadways,” LeBrun said in a statement. “The department has utilized an educational program to warn individuals to the safety concerns, fines and subsequent impounds of these illegal vehicles. Residents are reminded to call 911 if they observe operation of any illegal vehicle on the road.” At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, three people on dirt bikes were injured when two of the bikes struck a car on Route 112 in Medford as it attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, Emily Farrington, 18, of Medford, was not injured, police said. Tomeik Young, 23, of Middle Island, who was operating a Suzuki 450 dirt bike, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue in serious condition, police said. His passenger, Deandre Henderson, 17, of Bellport, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. And Kashaun Parrish, 20, of Bellport, who was operating a Honda 150 dirt bike, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Last month, Suffolk police arrested an alleged drunken driver who crashed his ATV in Brookhaven, seriously injuring his girlfriend, a passenger. Tayquan Mayodunmore, 29, of Bellport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said. His ATV overturned on Bellport Avenue, between Louise Avenue and Hampton Avenue, causing his girlfriend, Jessilyn Johnson, 26, of Medford, "to strike her head on the pavement." On Friday, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Mayodunmore had been indicted in connection with the crash, which caused Johnson to be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was placed in an induced coma. Law enforcement later determined that Mayo-Dunmore’s New York State driver’s license was also suspended at the time he was operating the ATV, prosecutors said. Neither rider was wearing a helmet, police said. Johnson couldn't be reached. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Mayodunmore. Also last month in Nassau, a 24-year-old man was critically injured in Seaford when Nassau police said he lost control of the off-road dirt bike motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a tree. An update on the man's condition and the results of the police investigation were not available when Newsday inquired. In January, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a law increasing the monetary fines and penalties for drivers of off-road vehicles and made it a crime to flee police while on them. Driving the vehicles on any Suffolk roadway already was illegal, but the new law passed by the county legislature increased fines to up to $7,500 and allowed police to seize more vehicles. Offenders would have to pay a $3,000 fine to retrieve the vehicle after a second seizure. Legis. Jim Mazzarella (R-Moriches), who co-sponsored the legislation, said he has heard not just from drivers, but from golf course owners and sod farmers who have suffered damage from the illegal off-road vehicles traversing their properties. “They're not just out for a stroll, they're driving in the middle of major roads, Montauk Highway or William Floyd Parkway, weaving in and out of traffic. They're out there to, I think, to promote terror, at times. In other words, to scare drivers.” Suffolk police have received more than 1,000 resident complaints about illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s this year, Harrison said. Last year, police said they got 3,300 complaints. This year, police have confiscated and destroyed 80 of the illegal vehicles, officials said. Harrison said the Suffolk County Pine Barrens Task Force, which meets every two weeks and includes Suffolk police, Suffolk County Park Rangers and State Troopers, has been effective. “We identify where complaints are coming in and set up observations posts,” Harrison said. “I think it has paid off in dividends.” Police department policy, however, prohibits police from pursuing vehicles in most circumstances. And many ATV and dirt bike riders flee from the police. “It's extremely dangerous, and we don't pursue them,” said Harrison, adding: “We’re going to knock on your door.” Suffolk County Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) attributes the drop in the number of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes he sees in his district to the police enforcement. “It has gotten better in my district,” Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) said. “Do you see the occasional one guy or two? Yes, but not to the point where it was absolutely crazy — 15, 20 bikes on Suffolk Avenue, on Fifth Avenue, driving in Roberto Clemente Park, doing havoc to the property, a big safety issue.” Police taking the vehicles is a big sticking point, Gonzalez said. “Confiscation, it takes a toll,” he said. “And the word is spreading.”

Suffolk, Nassau use diverse methods to enforce the law

An ATV rider south of Old Saddle Road in Ridge is one of a handful of riders who continue to drive the terrain vehicles on Friday, January 19, 2007. Residents have complained that parks police are over aggressive when they have been cracking down on the illegal activity. Credit: James Carbone

Harrison said police in Suffolk are using drones to track the drivers and have upped the Crime Stoppers “fast cash” reward to $200 for tips that lead to the seizure of the vehicles — efforts that have decreased the number of off-road vehicles on public roadways, and the dangers that come with their presence.

Suffolk police also have issued 102 citations for infractions, including speeding and driving while intoxicated, to dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle drivers in the county so far this year, part of a law enforcement crackdown on the illegal vehicles. Police cited 137 offenses in all of 2022.

In Nassau, where the problem is less pronounced, police have attributed two accidents so far this year with ATVs and dirt bikes and issued 13 tickets. Last year, the department cited five accidents, 46 tickets and impounded 43 ATVs, police department spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

“The Nassau County Police Department has a zero-tolerance approach with regard to the illegal operation of ATVs and other vehicles that are not NYS Compliant for the use on public roadways,” LeBrun said in a statement. “The department has utilized an educational program to warn individuals to the safety concerns, fines and subsequent impounds of these illegal vehicles. Residents are reminded to call 911 if they observe operation of any illegal vehicle on the road.”

Crashes are still occurring

A 58-year-old man was seriously injured while illegally riding an ATV on Third Avenue in Franklin Square, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Credit: James Staubitser

At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, three people on dirt bikes were injured when two of the bikes struck a car on Route 112 in Medford as it attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, Emily Farrington, 18, of Medford, was not injured, police said.

Tomeik Young, 23, of Middle Island, who was operating a Suzuki 450 dirt bike, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue in serious condition, police said. His passenger, Deandre Henderson, 17, of Bellport, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. And Kashaun Parrish, 20, of Bellport, who was operating a Honda 150 dirt bike, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Last month, Suffolk police arrested an alleged drunken driver who crashed his ATV in Brookhaven, seriously injuring his girlfriend, a passenger.

Tayquan Mayodunmore, 29, of Bellport, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said. His ATV overturned on Bellport Avenue, between Louise Avenue and Hampton Avenue, causing his girlfriend, Jessilyn Johnson, 26, of Medford, "to strike her head on the pavement."

On Friday, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Mayodunmore had been indicted in connection with the crash, which caused Johnson to be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was placed in an induced coma. Law enforcement later determined that Mayo-Dunmore’s New York State driver’s license was also suspended at the time he was operating the ATV, prosecutors said.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, police said.

Johnson couldn't be reached. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Mayodunmore.

Also last month in Nassau, a 24-year-old man was critically injured in Seaford when Nassau police said he lost control of the off-road dirt bike motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a tree. An update on the man's condition and the results of the police investigation were not available when Newsday inquired.

New Suffolk law increased fines for illegal use of illegal vehicles

Confiscated ATVs are crushed by a bulldozer at the Suffolk County Department of Public Works Yard in Yaphank in April of 2022. Credit: Morgan Campbell

In January, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a law increasing the monetary fines and penalties for drivers of off-road vehicles and made it a crime to flee police while on them.

Driving the vehicles on any Suffolk roadway already was illegal, but the new law passed by the county legislature increased fines to up to $7,500 and allowed police to seize more vehicles.

Offenders would have to pay a $3,000 fine to retrieve the vehicle after a second seizure.

Legis. Jim Mazzarella (R-Moriches), who co-sponsored the legislation, said he has heard not just from drivers, but from golf course owners and sod farmers who have suffered damage from the illegal off-road vehicles traversing their properties.

“They're not just out for a stroll, they're driving in the middle of major roads, Montauk Highway or William Floyd Parkway, weaving in and out of traffic. They're out there to, I think, to promote terror, at times. In other words, to scare drivers.”

Suffolk police have received more than 1,000 resident complaints about illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s this year, Harrison said. Last year, police said they got 3,300 complaints.

This year, police have confiscated and destroyed 80 of the illegal vehicles, officials said.

Harrison said the Suffolk County Pine Barrens Task Force, which meets every two weeks and includes Suffolk police, Suffolk County Park Rangers and State Troopers, has been effective.

“We identify where complaints are coming in and set up observations posts,” Harrison said. “I think it has paid off in dividends.”

Illegal ATVs and dirt bike riders evade police

Police department policy, however, prohibits police from pursuing vehicles in most circumstances. And many ATV and dirt bike riders flee from the police.

“It's extremely dangerous, and we don't pursue them,” said Harrison, adding: “We’re going to knock on your door.”

Suffolk County Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) attributes the drop in the number of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes he sees in his district to the police enforcement.

“It has gotten better in my district,” Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) said. “Do you see the occasional one guy or two? Yes, but not to the point where it was absolutely crazy — 15, 20 bikes on Suffolk Avenue, on Fifth Avenue, driving in Roberto Clemente Park, doing havoc to the property, a big safety issue.”

Police taking the vehicles is a big sticking point, Gonzalez said.

“Confiscation, it takes a toll,” he said. “And the word is spreading.”