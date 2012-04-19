'Lucky' NYPD cop healing from brain stabbing

The NYPD officer stabbed in the head was "as lucky as you get," a doctor said Wednesday, after describing how the blade punctured Eder Loor's brain, but that the wound wasn't life-threatening.

Loor, 28, was stabbed Tuesday in East Harlem after responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed man.

Dr. Joshua Bederson, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital, said Loor "has a shot at a full recovery."

The 3 1/2-inch knife sliced into the cop's brain behind his eye and grazed an artery that, if severed, would have killed Loor, Bederson said.

Surgeons were able to remove a blood clot and stop the bleeding.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When he awoke after surgery, Loor was able to speak and move his body, although he complained of some numbness in his face.

Loor's wife, Diana, said her husband rested Wednesday. "All he wanted was a kiss and said that he loved me," Diana Loor told reporters at a news conference outside the hospital. "I'm very optimistic."

The couple have a 4-year-old daughter and Diana Loor is pregnant with their son.

After arriving at the East Harlem apartment building, Loor, an officer since 2006, and his partner offered to escort Terrence Hale, 26, to the hospital, police said.

That's when he brandished a knife and plunged it into Loor's left temple, police said.

Hale, who has at least four other prior arrests, was charged with aggravated attempted murder and also underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said Wednesday that officers were at risk when dealing with the mentally ill.

"There's no way to guarantee that people are taking their medications," Kelly said.