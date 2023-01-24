Vincent T. Lynch of Jamaica, Queens, charged in Lynbrook shooting

A Queens man has been arrested, one month after police said he pulled out a gun and shot another man during a fight in Lynbrook.

Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and a 27-year-old man were sitting in a parked BMW on Merrick Road around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19 when they got into a fight, Nassau police said in a statement.

The victim, who was shot in the stomach, was driven to a local hospital, police said. The police statement did not explain how he got there or release his name.

Lynch was arrested Monday evening in Queens and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

His arraignment is set for Tuesday.