Lynn May, woman badly hurt in Medford hit-run, dies, cops say

A Lake Grove woman who was seriously injured in a Feb. 19 fatal hit-and-run crash died Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Lynn May, 58, was standing by her parked vehicle when she was struck at 8:21 p.m. on Granny Road, near Fairmont Avenue, in Medford, police said.

May, a former Waldbaum’s employee, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with serious injuries after the crash. She died Saturday morning at Brookhaven, police said.

“She was just a really good person. She loved her family,” her daughter Michelle Collins, 38, of Centereach said.

May, a Northport native and mother of three, worked at the recently opened King Kullen supermarket in North Patchogue, where she assisted with bookkeeping responsibilities.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She was “making progress every single day” and looked forward to moving to a rehabilitation facility by Monday, Collins said.

Police said Kathy Horan, 61, of Medford, was driving east on Granny Road when her 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe struck a group that had pulled over to the side of the road after a minor accident.

One man was killed and three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Granny Road near Fairmont Avenue in Medford at about 8:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, Suffolk County police said. Kathy Horan, 61, of Medford has been charged with leaving the scene of the crash that killed Peter Quoma, 28, of Selden, police said. Credit: Chris Sabella

Horan hit and killed Peter Quoma, 28, of Selden, who had gotten out of his 1997 Nissan Maxima after the accident, police said. Quoma, who was recently engaged, was pronounced dead at Brookhaven Memorial. His two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Horan, who was not injured, was arraigned Feb. 20 on two felony charges of leaving the scene a motor-vehicle accident resulting in a death and a serious injury. She was released on bail.

Horan and her husband got out of their car after the crash and saw that there were injuries but “fled the scene — got back into their car and drove away,” Assistant District Attorney Dana Castaldo said at her arraignment.

Horan’s public defender said she contacted police “within hours,” and a breathalyzer showed she was not intoxicated.

May was spending time with friends at a home on Granny Road when Quoma hit one of the women’s cars, Collins said. Some of the women, including May, went outside and she was pinned between her car and Quoma’s during the collision, Collins said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Collins spoke to her mother about the rehabilitation center. May wanted her daughter to send her a picture of her granddaughter’s first lacrosse practice, said Collins, who planned to visit after the practice.

But doctors called two hours later with news of her mother’s death.

“She thought she was the lucky one out of this whole thing” because she had been getting better, Collins said.