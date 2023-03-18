Lynn Walsh of Massapequa Park dies, one week after she was hit by three cars in Massapequa

A longtime Kohl’s employee succumbed to her injuries Friday, one week after she was hit by three cars in Massapequa during her walk home from work, family and Nassau County police said.

Lynn Walsh worked for the department store for 18 years in retail management and routinely walked the mile back to her Massapequa Park residence after her shift, her ex-husband Dan Walsh told Newsday.

But on the evening of March 10, police said the 70-year-old didn’t make it back after getting struck on Sunrise Highway near Unqua Road. She was crossing the highway when the first car, a Chevrolet, hit her at 9:15 p.m., police said.

Another car, a Hyundai, swerved to try to avoid the crash but also wound up striking her and knocking her to the ground, police said. Both cars stayed at the scene. A third car, a dark-colored sedan, then ran her over before fleeing the scene, police said.

Lynn Walsh, a grandmother of four, was initially taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. Dan Walsh and their two daughters spent the last week at her hospital bedside.

“She lived her life for them [the grandchildren],” Dan Walsh said, noting she had a room full of wrapped presents waiting for them.

“She was a good person, an honest person and she certainly didn’t deserve this,” he added.

Kohl’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collisions is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.