Man arrested after fleeing police in stolen car in Wyandanch, cops say

A man driving a stolen car fled police in Wyandanch early Monday but was later located and arrested about five miles away in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

An officer from the First Precinct spotted the stolen 1999 Mercedes-Benz on Straight Path near the Wyandanch Long Island Rail Road station about 2:20 a.m. and tried to pull it over, police said.

The car drove off and the officer pursued it at first, but broke off the chase, police said.

The officer located the vehicle almost an hour later on Pine Aire Drive in Bay Shore and arrested the driver, Brian Blozen, 42, of Northport, police said.

Blozen was charged with driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, grand larceny and unlawfully fleeing police officers, police said.