Kevin Barnett of Point Lookout accused of starving dog to death

A Point Lookout man who allegedly starved his dog to death pleaded not guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals and other charges Wednesday in Nassau County criminal court in Mineola.

Acting Nassau Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty ordered Kevin Barnett, 70, to undergo electronic monitoring and supervision by Pre-Trial Services. Gugerty also barred Barnett from possessing any animals.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said that on July 1, Barnett brought the deceased dog, a mixed-breed female named Jessica, to the West Hempstead Animal Hospital for cremation. Jessica’s ribs were clearly visible and her nails were so overgrown that they curled into the pads of her paws. To the veterinary hospital staff, she appeared to be severely malnourished, Donnelly said.

Barnett’s attorney, Jeff Groder, declined to comment Thursday.

“This animal was severely neglected and clearly suffered,” said Gary Rogers, president of the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Donnelly said a necropsy determined that Jessica’s cause of death was starvation. Her malnutrition was so severe that her body condition was a 1 out of 9 on the Purina Body Condition Scoring Scale, the lowest possible score on a scale used by veterinarians to rate body fat, muscle and skeletal system.

The dog had serious muscle fat atrophy, indicating emaciation, and other nonfood material in her stomach, which indicated that she was able to eat and was actively seeking food, Donnelly said.

“Shockingly, the defendant attempted to adopt another dog through a local animal shelter just a few weeks before his arrest,” Donnelly said. “Having a pet means taking on responsibility for the health and well-being of that animal.”

In addition to aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a class E felony charge, an indictment also charged Barnett with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance. He faces 1⅓ to 4 years in prison if convicted.

Barnett is scheduled to return to court Nov. 27.

Jessica had no documented veterinary records since 2017, Donnelly said. Detectives located a microchip in the dog that listed Barnett as her owner.

Barnett was arrested by members of the Nassau County SPCA and detective investigators from the district attorney’s office in Point Lookout on Wednesday.