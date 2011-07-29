Man arrested for marijuana in Oceanside

An Oceanside man was arrested Friday and charged with possessing five marijuana plants after police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at his home on Center Street, Nassau County police said.

Police said they found the plants on a backyard table after the fire was put out.

Homeowner Stuart Rifkin, 51, was arrested "after admitting that plants were his," police said in a statement.

He was charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree and was awaiting arraignment, police said.