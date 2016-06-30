Man charged $12G with bad credit card, Nassau cops say

Nassau County police arrested a Queens man Wednesday afternoon after they said he used fraudulent credit cards to buy $12,000 worth of gift cards.

Police said Jaquell McNeal, 22, of Springfield Boulevard, bought the gift cards from Stop & Shop locations in Oceanside, Merrick and New Hyde Park. The purchases ultimately cost the grocery store chain $12,000, police said.

Police traced the purchases back to McNeal and arrested him at Queens Criminal Court, police said.

He was charged with third degree grand larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.