Man found with gun in Bethpage parking lot, Nassau cops say

A man found with an open beer container in his car in a parking lot in Bethpage also had a .32-caliber handgun, Nassau County police said.

Michael Zerebak, 33, of Felms Court in Bethpage, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the rear parking lot at 899 S. Oyster Bay Rd., police said.

He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, obstructed license plate, excessive tint on side windows and consumption of alcohol, police said.