Man held in stabbing staying in Md. prison

The ex-boyfriend accused in the stabbing death of a North Bay Shore woman and fatal beating of her 2-year-old son will remain in prison in Maryland, at least for a few more weeks.

In court proceedings Friday, Prince George's County sheriff's officials said documents needed to send Jerry A. Lewis back to New York are awaiting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's signature, which is expected soon.

Lewis, 24, who is facing second-degree murder charges, has refused to waive extradition since his December arrest.

Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, his hands cuffed in front of him, he showed little emotion in court Friday.

District Court Judge Patrick Duley set a new extradition hearing for Feb. 24.

Asked if he objected to staying in Prince George's County Detention Center without bond for another 30 days, Lewis shook his head slightly and said, "No, no, no."

Lewis lived part-time in the same apartment on South Cardinal Court as the two victims and used to baby-sit the boy, according to Suffolk County police.

He is charged in the deaths of Shakeela Planter, 21, and her son Jaiden.

On Dec. 18, Planter was stabbed to death and the little boy was beaten, wrapped in plastic and put in a freezer, according to police. Planter's body was found on a bed, bound and wrapped.

Lewis is originally from Jamaica, where his family and Planter's knew each other.

His mother, Violet Watson, worked in law enforcement in Jamaica before immigrating to the United States, family members said.

Lewis was not represented by counsel Friday. Duley strongly suggested that he contact the public defender's office before further proceedings.

"Next time this comes to court, ask for a public defender," the judge said.

Lewis turned himself in to police in Laurel, Md., on Dec. 24 at the insistence of his mother, who lives in that city.