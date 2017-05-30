Man hurt in Shirley home invasion, police say

A man was injured Monday night during a home invasion in Shirley, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

Police said the burglary happened at about 10:40 p.m. on Lockwood Drive and that a man was injured but details including how he was hurt or whether the man lived at the house were not immediately available.

“The location appears to be targeted,” police said in an emailed statement. “One person, a man, was injured.”

Police said the injured man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.