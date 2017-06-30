Man in fedora steals $2G in Home Depot goods, police say

A man wearing a fedora hat is being sought in the theft of merchandise from a Home Depot store in Riverhead on the afternoon of June 4, police said Friday.

The man, also wearing a long-sleeved shirt and tie, can be seen on surveillance video wheeling a shopping cart containing a large item.

Suffolk and Riverhead police said in a joint news release that the merchandise was worth $2,000, but they did not specify what it was.

They asked anyone with information about the man or the theft to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.