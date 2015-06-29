Man robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Freeport: police

A man was assaulted and robbed of his wallet at gunpoint in Freeport after arranging to meet someone who had advertised on Facebook that he was selling calculators, Nassau County police said.

The victim, 21, who police declined to identify, had made arrangements to meet with another man Saturday in front of 51 Shonnard Ave. to purchase 65 Texas Instruments TI-84 calculators for $1,000 in cash, authorities said.

As the victim waited in his car about 5:20 p.m., two men armed with a handgun entered his vehicle and demanded money. When the victim did not comply, the robbers took his wallet, and directed him to drive to 63 North Columbus Ave., where they parked, police said.

The victim then supplied his bank account pin number after the subjects punched and threatened to shoot him. One of the robbers left the car and withdrew about $1,000 from the victim's account at an ATM, police said. The subjects fled on foot northbound on Columbus Avenue and eastbound on Parsons Avenue.

Police said one suspect was armed with a black revolver. He was described as in his early 20s, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds with a messy beard and chipped or broken front teeth.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The other suspect was described as being in his late teens and about 5-feet, 10-inches tall. Both were described as having thin builds, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.