Man robbed in Roosevelt Field mall parking lot, cops say

A man was robbed in the parking lot of Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City on Friday night as he carried shopping bags back to his car, Nassau County police said.

The victim, a 31-year-old male, was carrying the items he purchased inside the mall while walking alongside a friend when the suspect approached him from behind, placed a sharp object against his neck and demanded his gold chain, police said in a news release.

The suspect snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck, grabbed the shopping bags and fled through the parking lot, police said.

The victim suffered two minor scratches on his neck but refused medical attention, police said. He described the suspect as 6-foot and wearing a royal-blue T-shirt and bluejeans.

Nassau County police detectives are investigating the robbery and ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.