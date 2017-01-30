Man tried to break into three New Hyde Park homes, police say

Authorities arrested a man who tried to break into a New Hyde Park home and was responsible for two other burglary attempts, police said Saturday.

Steven Rizzo, 29, of Harlem, was caught just before 11 p.m. on Friday after he failed to gain entry into any of the residences, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Rizzo tried to enter through the back door of a residence on Stephen Avenue but fled on foot when the homeowner called 911 and Nassau officers arrived, police said. Police later found Rizzo a few blocks away at the corner of Maple Drive West and Lakeville Road. It was there that the homeowner positively identified Rizzo as the man who tried to break in, police said.

Rizzo also tried to open a rear window at two other homes on Stephen Avenue, but was unsuccessful, police said.

He is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if Rizzo had an attorney.