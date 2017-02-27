Manhasset man identified as victim of fatal LIE crash, cops say

A man killed Thursday in a multivehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Woodbury has been identified as Gianfranco Peralta, 19, of Manhasset, Nassau police said Sunday.

Peralta was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police Sunday also announced the arrest of Areefeen Hirji, 19, of Pen Mor Drive in Muttontown, who was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection with the crash. He is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

A spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department said Hirji was the driver of a 2017 Honda involved in the 11:48 p.m. crash.

On Friday Jonathan Santos, 20, of Manhasset was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired in connection with the crash. Peralta, a backseat passenger in Santos’ BMW, was ejected when the BMW hit another vehicle and spun into a guardrail on the right shoulder, according to a court document.

The BMW continued to spin out of control and struck a Toyota pickup truck, the document said. Santos was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash.

Information on the driver of the pickup truck or any passengers or other injuries was not available Sunday.

Santos was impaired by marijuana and alcohol at the time of the crash and driving east at a “high rate” of speed when the BMW struck two other vehicles near Exit 44 at the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway interchange, the document said.

The investigation is continuing.