Marcus Miller arrested in stolen-car chase, police say

A second suspect wanted in connection with a stolen car and a police chase through Floral Park and New Hyde Park has been arrested on a grand larceny charge, Nassau County police said Friday.

Marcus Miller, 18, of Washington Avenue in Brooklyn, was a passenger in the stolen car and ran off after the chase Jan. 19 involving Floral Park police, according to police.

The alleged driver of the stolen car, Justin Kirlew, who crashed into a parked vehicle and a tree in New Hyde Park, was arrested on multiple charges, including grand larceny and reckless endangerment.

Kirlew, 18, also of Brooklyn, was arraigned Jan. 20 and jailed on a bail of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 4.

Miller is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said at about 5:40 a.m. last Tuesday, after Kirlew failed to signal as he changed lanes on Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park officers in an unmarked car tried to pull over the Nissan he was driving.

He sped off, however, leading police on a chase before crashing on Jericho Turnpike, near South Third Street in New Hyde Park, police said.

Kirlew then ran away and was caught in the driveway of a Fourth Street home, said Nassau police, who assisted in the arrest.

Police said the car had been stolen, and as they processed Kirlew in the arrest they said they found two wallets and credit cards that had been stolen Jan. 18 from cars in Elmont.