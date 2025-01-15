Long IslandCrime

NYPD: Body found in ambulance of Inwood service investigated as homicide

The NYPD said it is investigating the death of a...

The NYPD said it is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the ambulance of an Inwood ambulette company as a homicide. Credit: Rajvi Desai

By Nicholas Grassonicholas.grasso@newsday.com

NYPD homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Bronx man whose body was found in the ambulance of an Inwood-based ambulette service, officials said.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, NYPD officers responded to a call on Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx, where they discovered the body of Peter Forrest, 64, of the Bronx, inside a Marquis Ambulette ambulance, police said.

Officers found Forrest "unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body," the NYPD said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers, police said.

Forrest’s death is being treated as a homicide, according to the NYPD.

When reached at a telephone number listed for the Inwood-based Marquis Ambulette, a representative declined to give their name or other information but said "our hearts go out to the family."

By Nicholas Grasso
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Breaking down Hochul's State of the State address ... LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Breaking down Hochul's State of the State address ... LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME