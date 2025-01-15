NYPD: Body found in ambulance of Inwood service investigated as homicide

NYPD homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Bronx man whose body was found in the ambulance of an Inwood-based ambulette service, officials said.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, NYPD officers responded to a call on Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx, where they discovered the body of Peter Forrest, 64, of the Bronx, inside a Marquis Ambulette ambulance, police said.

Officers found Forrest "unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body," the NYPD said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers, police said.

Forrest’s death is being treated as a homicide, according to the NYPD.

When reached at a telephone number listed for the Inwood-based Marquis Ambulette, a representative declined to give their name or other information but said "our hearts go out to the family."