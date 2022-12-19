Teen stole $23,000 worth of items from Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom, police say

A Brooklyn teen is under arrest, charged with stealing more than $23,000 worth of items from three department stores in Nassau County over a monthslong spree, police said.

Nassau County police said Maki Davis, 18, was arrested following a six-month investigation and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Court records show Davis was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead and that his case was adjourned until Jan. 4.

He was represented by Legal Aid.

Police said that the charges involved "multiple larcenies" committed at "multiple locations" of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom's stores in Nassau with the thefts totalling about $23,407.

Davis is accused of thefts totalling $15,805.98 from Marshalls, $3,648.78 from T.J. Maxx and $3,952.17 from Nordstrom, police said, but did not detail the items allegedly stolen, the number of items taken, the dates when those items were taken or the individual store locations where the thefts are alleged to have occurred. Police said the spree began in June.

It was not immediately clear what evidence might have linked Davis to the crimes or if any of the items taken have been recovered.