Teen stole $23,000 worth of items from Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Brooklyn teen is under arrest, charged with stealing more than $23,000 worth of items from three department stores in Nassau County over a monthslong spree, police said.

Nassau County police said Maki Davis, 18, was arrested following a six-month investigation and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Court records show Davis was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead and that his case was adjourned until Jan. 4.

He was represented by Legal Aid.

Police said that the charges involved "multiple larcenies" committed at "multiple locations" of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom's stores in Nassau with the thefts totalling about $23,407.

Davis is accused of thefts totalling $15,805.98 from Marshalls, $3,648.78 from T.J. Maxx and $3,952.17 from Nordstrom, police said, but did not detail the items allegedly stolen, the number of items taken, the dates when those items were taken or the individual store locations where the thefts are alleged to have occurred. Police said the spree began in June.

It was not immediately clear what evidence might have linked Davis to the crimes or if any of the items taken have been recovered.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

