Two Plainview men sentenced in $90 million mass mail scheme

Two Plainview men who conned thousands of victims out of more than $90 million by falsely claiming they won cash prizes were sentenced to prison Wednesday and ordered to forfeit millions of dollars, according to federal officials.

Sean Novis, 53, and Gary Denkberg, 59, were convicted last year by a federal jury for their roles in the mass mailing fraud schemes that targeted the elderly, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack sentenced Novis to 7 1/2 years in prison and Denkberg to 5 1/2 years during a proceeding at the Alfonse M. D'Amato United States Courthouse in Central Islip. The judge also ordered Novis to forfeit $60 million and Denkberg to forfeit $19 million.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a news release that the sentencing was “an important step in delivering justice for the thousands of victims,” while adding in a statement that the Justice Department is accelerating efforts to investigate scams targeting seniors.

The defendants’ scheme spanned more than a decade from January 2003 to September 2016. They mailed millions of prize notices to unsuspecting victims who were directed to pay a small fee to unlock their large cash prize, officials said.

Those who paid the fee never received a prize.

Attorneys for both defendants did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening.

The duo mass produced boilerplate documents that were bulk mailed to recipients whose names and addresses were on mailing lists, officials said. The notices had the appearance of a personalized correspondence.

A multiyear investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service resulted in the duo’s arrest in 2020.

“Today’s sentence clearly demonstrates that defrauding Americans has serious consequences,” Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale said in a statement.

Both men were convicted in May 2022 on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, fraudulent use of fictitious names and aiding and abetting other mail fraud schemes, according to officials.

Trial evidence showed Novis and Denkberg operated their scheme in violation of U.S. Postal Service cease-and-desist agreements and consent orders they had agreed to in 2012, according to officials. Those agreements and orders had permanently barred them from mailing fraudulent prize notices.

They each faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Anyone age 60 or older who may have been the victim of financial fraud can seek assistance by calling the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). The hotline, which is staffed seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., is managed by the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.