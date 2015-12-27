Brick tossed from Meadowbrook Parkway overpass in Uniondale; 2 hurt, cops say

A motorist and his passenger were hurt Saturday night when a brick — dropped from an overpass on the Meadowbrook Parkway — burst through the windshield of the car he was driving, bruising his shoulder and shooting shards of glass into his passenger’s eye, State Police said.

The 21-year-old Island Park man and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman from West Hempstead, were traveling north on the highway in a 1996 BMW near the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale and were driving under an overpass just south of Glenn Curtiss Boulevard about 8 p.m. when someone dropped a brick that pierced the windshield from the footpath above.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Senior Investigator Thomas Hughes of the New York State Police, adding that there are no suspects in the incident but that he is seeking help from the public to find the person who tossed the object. “It’s obviously quite serious.”

The driver left the parkway at the Hempstead Turnpike exit and drove to Nassau University Medical Center, in East Meadow, where his passenger was treated for a cut to the cornea of her left eye and for a bruised lip. The driver declined medical attention but suffered a bruised shoulder when the brick struck him, Hughes said.

Hughes said anyone with information may call State Police at 631-756-3300.