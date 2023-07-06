Milton Jiron-Lara of Medford is accused of biting a boy on the cheeks in sexually assaulting him, Suffolk DA Ray Tierney says

A Medford man who allegedly sneaked into a bedroom during a house party and sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy was charged in an indictment with first-degree criminal sexual act and other charges, Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said Thursday.

Milton Jiron-Lara, 53, also bit the boy on the cheeks during the June 25 alleged attack, Tierney said, and ordered him not to tell anybody about the encounter.

Jiron-Lara attended a June 24 party at a neighbor’s home, Tierney said. In the early morning hours of June 25, he allegedly sneaked into a bedroom where the child was sleeping and bit his face twice, leaving bruises on both cheeks. Jiron-Lara then allegedly sexually assaulted the boy, and then told the child not to tell anyone what had happened.

The boy told his mother about the abuse later that morning after she noticed the bruising on his cheeks, prosecutors said.

“This defendant allegedly assaulted a defenseless child and then tried to silence him,” Tierney said. “Thankfully the child bravely disclosed to his mother what had allegedly occurred after she noticed the bruising on his cheeks.”

Jiron-Lara’s attorney, Gregory Kalmar, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suffolk police recovered evidence corroborating the assault from the bedroom where the boy was sleeping, Tierney said. Investigators also recovered home surveillance video that showed Jiron-Lara enter and leave the neighbor’s home. He was arrested the day after the alleged assault, June 26.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in Riverhead in March. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jiron-Lara was arraigned on the indictment Thursday in Riverhead before Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro. The five-count indictment charged Jiron-Lara with first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, second- and third-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ambro ordered Jiron-Lara held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $2.5 million partially secured bond. If convicted of the top charge, Jiron-Lara faces up to 25 years in prison.