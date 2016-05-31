Memorial Day DWI crackdown nets dozens of arrests, cops say

A Memorial Day weekend crackdown on drunken drivers resulted in the arrest of nearly 100 motorists by Nassau and Suffolk police officers, officials said Tuesday.

Fifty motorists in Nassau County were arrested between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Suffolk County police said patrols from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. Tuesday resulted in 44 DWI arrests, including a sobriety checkpoint Friday night to Saturday morning in North Patchogue which resulted in a dozen arrests on the north service road of Sunrise Highway.

Riverhead Town police said a DWI checkpoint there nabbed seven drivers on drunken driving charges on Saturday night.

Nassau police did not detail where their checkpoints were placed, but acting Nassau Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said 50 arrests were made.

The additional patrols were partly funded with a New York State grant for Stop DWI, police said.

With Laura Blasey