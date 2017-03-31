Men beat 18-year-old in Uniondale with bat, police say
Three men jumped from a car in Uniondale and beat an 18-year-old with a baseball bat, Nassau County police said.
The victim was walking north with his bicycle on Paff Avenue near Elm Place when the assault took place about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Two of the attackers fled on foot and the third got back in the car and drove north on Paff Avenue, police said.
The victim was treated at a hospital for bruises to his head, face and knee, police said.
A witness who saw the assailants described two as being about 5-foot-8 and wearing dark-colored clothing, one in his 20s and the other with a thin build and carrying the bat; no description was given for the third assailant.
Anyone with information on the attack was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.