Robert Peyser, owner of Kessler Thermometer Corp. in West Babylon, pleads guilty to exposing workers to airborne mercury

The owner of a West Babylon company that makes thermometers was sentenced to 3 years probation on Friday for failing to protect workers who were exposed to airborne mercury. Robert Peyser, 66, of Bellmore, owner of Kessler Thermometer Corp., could also face up to a year in jail if he violates any safety measures during the probation period, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree reckless endangerment in October and was sentenced Friday before Acting County Court Judge Pierce F. Cohalan. Peyser knowingly exposed workers to airborne mercury during an incident on Aug. 29, 2022, when glass instruments or machines broke, allowing mercury to spill on their work area, clothes and skin, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. Peyser failed to provide proper ventilation, personal protective gear, or cleaning supplies, Tierney said. Once spilled, mercury can vaporize into the air if not cleaned properly and be inhaled, authorities said. In the weeks after the spill, several employees received medical treatment at North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center and exhibited symptoms consistent with mercury poisoning, according to prosecutors. Blood and urine tests found high levels of mercury in four employees, who were diagnosed with mercury poisoning, Tierney said. A doctor at the hospital notified OSHA, the EPA, and the New York State Department of Health, Tierney said. Peyser, appearing in Suffolk County Criminal Court in Central Islip, apologized for the incident and said he was following the same procedures as the previous owner of the factory. "Had I known better I would have taken immediate action," he said. But some of the workers said in court they had suffered serious health consequences and that Peyser deserved a severe punishment. "Bob Peyser, you prioritized profit over people — including immigrants — who dedicated decades of our lives to growing your company at great personal cost," one worker, Wanda Pawlowska, said in court. "Because of your recklessness, me, my sister and others are left with devastating health consequences that may last a lifetime," she said. Her daughter, Joanna Pawlowska, said in court that Peyser made the employees remove machinery and clean up the mercury from the spill. After the sentencing, she said Peyser deserved jail time, and that she is worried that after his probation is up "he will be back to his regular antics of not doing the right thing." Authorities said there had been several previous complaints at the factory. In July 2020, for instance, a doctor notified Peyser that an employee had been exposed to toxic levels of mercury, and recommended he implement safety precaution, Tierney said. The company never did, he said. As part of his plea deal, Peyser was required by the district attorney to pay $75,000 in fines. He was also fined $97,000 because of OSHA violations.

