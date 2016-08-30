Merrick Bank of America branch robbed, Nassau cops say

Nassau police asked Tuesday for the public’s help in solving the robbery of a Merrick bank this week.

The suspect handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Bank of America at 2020 Merrick Rd. just before 2:10 p.m. Monday, police said. He took the money and ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

Two employees were the only ones in the bank at the time, police said, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect wore black pants and a gray T-shirt, police said. Other details were not released.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.