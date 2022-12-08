Michael Valva sentenced to the maximum of 25 years to live for son's hypothermia death

Michael Valva was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, who died from hypothermia after the ex-NYPD officer forced Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage.

Supreme Court Justice William Condon handed down the sentence to Valva, 43, of Center Moriches, in a Riverhead courtroom packed with spectators – including several of the jurors that decided his fate and teachers – nearly three years after Thomas died on Jan. 17, 2020.

"I am truly sorry," Valva sobbed, as he addressed the courtroom before the judge sentenced him.

The prosecution asked the judge to sentence Valva to the maximum, while the defense asked for "something less than the maximum."

A Suffolk County jury convicted Valva last month of second-degree murder in Thomas’ death and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the abuse of Thomas and his then-10-year-old brother Anthony.

Valva, the jury found, failed to summon medical attention until Thomas was already likely dead, and then lied to the first responders and doctors who tried to save his son’s life. Thomas’ body temperature was 76.1 degrees minutes before he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The jury declined to convict Valva on the lesser included charges of second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, rejecting the defense's argument that Thomas' death was a tragic accident.

An undated photograph of Thomas Valva. Credit: Courtesy Justyna Zubko-Valva

The guilty verdict on all charges capped an emotional trial in which prosecutors presented shocking images of child abuse that occurred in the years leading up to Thomas’ death.

Video from a surveillance camera system inside the then-couple’s home, which was displayed for the jury at trial, showed Thomas and Anthony sleeping on the floor of the garage, and also eating and doing homework in the unheated structure before Thomas’ death. Prosecutors had alleged the boys, who were both on the autism spectrum, were banished to the garage as a form of punishment.

The home on Bittersweet Drive, where Valva lived with his three sons and his then-fiancee Angela Pollina and her three daughters, had moved in 2017, was not what it seemed, prosecutors said. It was a “house of horrors,” prosecutors said.

The boys frequently came to school hungry, and cried for food, their school teachers testified tearfully. Teachers saw the boys, who they said appeared “emaciated,” eat crumbs off the floor and food from the garbage. The boys, whose cheeks and hands appeared red, complained they were cold all the time, their teachers said. Anthony refused to take off his coat in class, his teachers, and he attempted to skip recess.

They boys were “very bright,” but often came to school “distraught” and crying about their home life. Teachers documented bruises, scrapes and other injuries. Thomas “loved school” and Anthony had an "amazing oral reading voice" and often volunteered to read aloud in class.

But they told teachers they hadn’t eaten breakfast and were hungry. Thomas told one teacher he didn’t get breakfast because he didn’t “use my words” or verbally greet Pollina or call her “mommy.”

The teachers and other school officials filed several complaints to Child Protective Services, an in one instance worked together to “flood” CPS with reports detailing the boys’ abuse. But the boys were never removed from their home.

In particularly jarring testimony, a plumber who had done work in a bathroom at the home, testified that he saw Pollina throw one of the boys down a flight of stairs inside the home. Valva stood boy, according to the plumber, and did nothing as Pollina dragged the boy down the rest of the steps.

The night before Thomas died, he was forced to sleep in the freezing garage when the low temperature was just 19 degrees. After Thomas soiled himself that morning – which prosecutors said appeared to indicate he was already feeling the effects of hypothermia – Valva took his son outside and washed him with cold water from a spigot. Thomas fell down repeatedly, or as Valva put it, “he keeps faceplanting on the concrete.”

The extensive video surveillance system, which had been installed inside nearly every room of the Center Moriches home, was key evidence at the trial.

Though Pollina, who is slated to go on trial in February on murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas’ death, deleted several videos from the morning that Thomas died, according to trial testimony, police found one video from inside a combination pantry and laundry room where the family dog was confined to that helped illustrate the events that morning.

“Are you alive?” Valva shouted repeatedly at Thomas, striking him in the face, according to audio on the video. It wasn’t until nearly an hour later that Valva called 911. That timeline convinced jurors that Valva was guilty of the top murder charge.

On the 911 call, Valva was heard counting aloud, as if to coincide with chest compressions he was administering to Thomas. But Valva, a veteran NYPD officer, initially put Thomas on the couch as he performed CPR, which is in contrast to established guidelines to place someone on a hard, flat surface, according to trial testimony.

At one point, the 911 operator asked if Thomas was breathing.

"I don't know,” Valva replied with a chuckle, “to be honest."

Valva’s defense attorneys had argued Valva was a loving and involved father who didn't want his son to die. He tried to save Thomas' life by calling 911 and performing CPR, as the family's cleaning lady had testified for the defense. Valva had brought the boys back inside on more than one occasion, the defense had argued. But it was Pollina who demanded the boys sleep in the garage, the defense argued. Valva, who argued with Pollina at times over the issue through text messages, only agreed to the set up to appease Pollina because he was under financial distress as he battled the boy’s mother in their divorce proceedings.

Police officers, a paramedic and EMT all testified that Thomas was cold to the touch and had no pulse when they arrived in the basement of the home and began life-saving measures. Valva told them Thomas had fallen in the driveway of the home, while running for the school bus that morning, and sustained a head injury before falling unconscious, according to trial testimony.

That was untrue, according to trial testimony, that showed a neighbor’s surveillance video didn’t show anyone falling in the driveway that morning.

In the weeks leading up to Thomas’ death, the boys’ conditions were seemingly worsening, their teachers testified. Thomas was limping and in pain. Anthony was hunched over.

On the day before he died, Thomas’ teacher snapped his photo in class. He made a thumbs up sign, revealing an exceptionally red hand. The photo, prosecutor Kerriann Kelly, said in her closing argument, was symbolic of Thomas’ life – “a child that smiled despite the cruelness that waited for him at home.”