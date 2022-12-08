Michael Valva sentencing key moments, including his apology and statements from the judge and attorneys
By Newsday Staff
Michael Valva was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, who died from hypothermia after the ex-NYPD officer forced Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage. Following are some of the key moments from the courtroom.
Michael Valva: "I am truly sorry."
Supreme Court Justice William Condon: "We can never let this happen again."
Prosecutor Kerriann Kelly: Thomas was “a child that smiled despite the cruelness that waited for him at home.”
Valva's attorney John LoTurco: 'From the moment that I met Michael Valva, he was a broken man.'
