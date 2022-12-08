Michael Valva sentencing key moments, including his apology and statements from the judge and attorneys

Michael Valva was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, who died from hypothermia after the ex-NYPD officer forced Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage. Following are some of the key moments from the courtroom.

Michael Valva: "I am truly sorry."

Michael Valva, the ex-NYPD officer found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, addresses the court before sentencing in Riverhead on Thursday. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh

Supreme Court Justice William Condon: "We can never let this happen again."

Suffolk Supreme Court Justice William Condon became emotional from the bench in Riverhead as he passed down a 25-to-life sentence to Michael Valva, who was convicted of murder in the death of his son, Thomas, in 2020. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh

Prosecutor Kerriann Kelly: Thomas was “a child that smiled despite the cruelness that waited for him at home.”

Prosecutor Kerriann Kelly urged Supreme Court Justice William Condon to hand down the maximum sentence to Michael Valva, who was found guilty in the death of his 8-year-old son Thomas. This video contains language that some viewers may find offensive. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh

Valva's attorney John LoTurco: 'From the moment that I met Michael Valva, he was a broken man.'

