Melissa Koprowski, of Yaphank, indicted on DWI, manslaughter charges in crash that killed Esther Guy, of Coram

A Yaphank woman was indicted on multiple manslaughter charges Monday after she allegedly drove while intoxicated and crashed head-on with another car, killing a 75-year-old woman, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

According to officials, Melissa Koprowski, 31, was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango east on Middle Country Road in Middle Island around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 when she entered the intersection at Wading River Hollow Road. She then attempted to make a left turn in front of oncoming traffic without having the right-of-way, Tierney said.

Koprowski’s SUV crashed head-on into a westbound Nissan Rogue at the intersection, sending it off the road and into the wooded shoulder, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan had two passengers in the back seat at the time of the crash: her 2-year-old child and her mother, Esther Guy, 75, of Coram, Tierney said.

After Suffolk County police and other emergency responders rendered aid to those involved in the collision, all three occupants of the Nissan were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

The driver of the Nissan was treated for her injuries; Guy was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at the hospital, Tierney said.

The 2-year-old child was uninjured.

Koprowski was also taken to the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. While at the hospital, officers alleged that she displayed signs of intoxication and placed her under arrest.

"Driving while impaired is lethal activity and will be treated as such," Tierney said. "My office will seek justice for the family of Esther Guy and will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone who chooses to threaten the safety of our roadways."

Koprowski is charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, two counts of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired by the combination of alcohol and a drug, and reckless driving, Tierney said.

John Halverson, Koprowski's attorney, said the case is a "tragic accident" and that she pleaded not guilty to all charges.