Cops: Boy, 17 stabbed, robbed of sedan in Middle Island

The Suffolk County Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was stabbed Tuesday in Middle Island during an altercation with a group, one of whom stole his car.

A Yaphank teen was stabbed and robbed of his Mazda sedan Tuesday afternoon in Middle Island, the Suffolk County police said.

Just after 1 p.m., the 17-year-old was walking near the intersection of Tie Street and Sander Court when he was approached by a group getting out of a passing vehicle, according to a police news release.

"During an altercation, the teenager was stabbed with an unknown object and dropped his car keys," police said in the release.

The Mazda was parked nearby the site of the attack, which occurred less than a mile east of Longwood High School.

"One of the suspects picked up the victim’s keys to the Mazda," police said, "and at least one individual fled the scene in that vehicle."

Police did not identify the victim of the stabbing. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

