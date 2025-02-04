Deshaun McClean, 42, charged with having criminal sexual contact with 14-year-old East Patchogue girl who had been missing for 25 days

An employee of a state-run children's mental health facility in Suffolk County has been charged with having criminal sexual contact with a 14-year-old East Patchogue girl who was receiving inpatient treatment at the facility after she was allegedly raped and kidnapped during a 25-day disappearance, court records show. Deshaun McClean, 42, of Deer Park, pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person incapable of consent and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, at his arraignment before District Court Judge Bernard Cheng in Central Islip Tuesday morning, court records show. McClean, who court records show was released on $5,000 cash bail, is accused of touching the teen in private areas on multiple occasions and also watching her engage in sexual activity, according to charging documents. Newsday is not naming the teen because she is a minor and the alleged victim of a sex crime. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to discuss the specific allegations against McClean. "Obviously, we take allegations of this sort seriously, and we're going to hold anyone accountable," Tierney said. McClean’s attorney, Derrick Magwood, of Mineola, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The alleged incidents occurred between Jan. 9 and Jan. 28, according to the criminal complaint. Suffolk police investigators said the arrest is based on a statement the teen gave a detective on Feb. 1 as well as video surveillance footage from the facility, where the teen is receiving inpatient treatment, court records show. State payroll records show McClean works as a mental health therapist aide at the facility. A New York State Department of Health spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. Court records show McClean was arrested Monday, exactly one month after the girl, who had been reported missing Dec. 9, was found on a boat docked at White Cap Marina in Islip Jan. 3. The 56-foot boat is owned by Francis Buckheit, who was charged with raping and kidnapping the girl hours after she was located, court records show. Prosecutors alleged that Buckheit told the teen he intended to "take her to the Carolinas," according to a transcript of his arraignment Jan. 4. Buckheit was the first of eight defendants charged with crimes connected to the teen’s disappearance. Jacquelyn Comiskey, 52, of Bellport, and Elizabeth Hunter, 34, of Islip, both entered not guilty pleas at their arraignments Jan. 28, where they were charged with child sex trafficking. Prosecutors alleged that, last month, Hunter took sexually explicit photographs of the girl on the boat, using them to advertise the teen for sex in exchange for drugs and money, prosecutors said at her arraignment. Hunter was also charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child. Comiskey on Jan. 2 allegedly took the girl to a house in Copiague, where she traded her for crack cocaine to a man accused of raping her, prosecutors said. The man, Bunice Knight, 47, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with rape and three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty. Three other men — Alton Harrell, 35, of Bellport, Daniel Burke, 63, of Bohemia, and Robert Eccleston, 61, of Islip — are charged with kidnapping and raping the girl during the first three days of her disappearance. Investigators allege they each held the teen in a place where "she was unlikely to be found" and had sex with her. Kevin McDonald, 20, of Medford, was charged Jan. 29 with rape and endangering the welfare of a child for having sex with the teen in the backseat of his car Dec. 10. Grand jury charges are pending in the case, prosecutors have said.

Deshaun McClean, 42, of Deer Park, pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person incapable of consent and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, at his arraignment before District Court Judge Bernard Cheng in Central Islip Tuesday morning, court records show.

McClean, who court records show was released on $5,000 cash bail, is accused of touching the teen in private areas on multiple occasions and also watching her engage in sexual activity, according to charging documents.

Newsday is not naming the teen because she is a minor and the alleged victim of a sex crime.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to discuss the specific allegations against McClean.

"Obviously, we take allegations of this sort seriously, and we're going to hold anyone accountable," Tierney said.

McClean’s attorney, Derrick Magwood, of Mineola, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Suffolk police investigators said the arrest is based on a statement the teen gave a detective on Feb. 1 as well as video surveillance footage from the facility, where the teen is receiving inpatient treatment, court records show. State payroll records show McClean works as a mental health therapist aide at the facility.

A New York State Department of Health spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Court records show McClean was arrested Monday, exactly one month after the girl, who had been reported missing Dec. 9, was found on a boat docked at White Cap Marina in Islip Jan. 3.

The 56-foot boat is owned by Francis Buckheit, who was charged with raping and kidnapping the girl hours after she was located, court records show. Prosecutors alleged that Buckheit told the teen he intended to "take her to the Carolinas," according to a transcript of his arraignment Jan. 4.

Buckheit was the first of eight defendants charged with crimes connected to the teen’s disappearance.

Jacquelyn Comiskey, 52, of Bellport, and Elizabeth Hunter, 34, of Islip, both entered not guilty pleas at their arraignments Jan. 28, where they were charged with child sex trafficking.

Prosecutors alleged that, last month, Hunter took sexually explicit photographs of the girl on the boat, using them to advertise the teen for sex in exchange for drugs and money, prosecutors said at her arraignment. Hunter was also charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Comiskey on Jan. 2 allegedly took the girl to a house in Copiague, where she traded her for crack cocaine to a man accused of raping her, prosecutors said. The man, Bunice Knight, 47, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with rape and three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty.

Three other men — Alton Harrell, 35, of Bellport, Daniel Burke, 63, of Bohemia, and Robert Eccleston, 61, of Islip — are charged with kidnapping and raping the girl during the first three days of her disappearance. Investigators allege they each held the teen in a place where "she was unlikely to be found" and had sex with her.

Kevin McDonald, 20, of Medford, was charged Jan. 29 with rape and endangering the welfare of a child for having sex with the teen in the backseat of his car Dec. 10.

Grand jury charges are pending in the case, prosecutors have said.