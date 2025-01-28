Jaquelyn Comiskey, 52, and Elizabeth Hunter, 34, charged with sex trafficking in case of missing 14-year-old East Patchogue girl

Two women have been arrested on child sex trafficking charges in connection with the 25-day disappearance last month of a 14-year-old East Patchogue girl, court records show.

Jaquelyn Comiskey, 52, and Elizabeth Hunter, 34, were both arrested by police Monday night, according to court records.

Seven defendants have now been charged in the case with charges ranging from rape and kidnapping to criminal sale of a controlled substance and now sex trafficking, court records show.

Comiskey pleaded not guilty at her arraignment before District Court Judge Evan Tanenbaum in Central Islip Tuesday morning. Hunter, who is also charged with promoting the obscene sexual performance of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege Comiskey brought the teen to a house on Jervis Avenue in Copiague on Jan. 2 where she traded her for crack cocaine to a man accused of raping her.

The Copiague man, Bunice Knight, 47, was arrested and charged with rape and three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty Jan. 14 and has since been released on $100,000 bond.

Tanenbaum set bail for Comiskey at $750,000 cash or $1.5 million bond.

Comiskey's court-appointed defense attorney, Michael Elbert, of Melville, said his client "denies the allegations."

Four others defendants charged in the case — Francis Buckheit, 64, of East Islip; Alton Harrell, 35, of Bellport; Daniel Burke, 63, of Bohemia; and Robert Eccleston, 61, of Islip — have been charged with rape and kidnapping for holding the girl at places where prosecutors say "she was unlikely to be found" and having sex with her, according to charging documents. All four men have denied the charges and remain in custody at the Suffolk County Jail, where they await arraignment on a grand jury indictment.

Investigators allege Harrell picked up the teen at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and held her for 24 hours at a house on Doane Avenue in Bellport, court records show. She is then alleged to have stayed in Burke's home in Bohemia and a garage behind Eccleston's residence from Dec. 10 through 13, according to charging documents. Prosecutors said Buckheit intended to take the girl by boat to the Carolinas, according to a transcript from his Jan. 4 arraignment.