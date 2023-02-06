Jennifer Nelson indicted on upgrated charges for allegedly running over 15-year-old boy, officials say

A Shirley mother has been indicted on upgraded charges for allegedly running over a 15-year-old boy with her car in an incident that prosecutors said was revenge for her son being robbed of his Adidas Yeezy Slides, authorities said Monday.

Jennifer Nelson, 35, of Shirley, allegedly brandished a knife and a small bat at a group of students in a parking lot across the street from William Floyd High School before driving her Honda Passport over the victim, and then reversing and driving over the boy a second time, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said in a news release. The victim suffered multiple fractures of the pelvis, six fractured ribs, a punctured lung, and numerous bruises and cuts, prosecutors said.

Nelson pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment – second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and leaving he scene of an incident without reporting, resulting in serious physical injury – at her arraignment Monday in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei ordered Nelson released on her own recognizance. Prosecutors had asked the judge to set bail at $250,000 cash, $1 million bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond.

Nelson’s attorney, Manhattan-based Paul D’Emilia, did not immediately provide comment.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This defendant – an adult – allegedly thought she could take the law into her own hands and tried to kill a 15-year-old in the process,” Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement. “This defendant’s incredibly misguided attempt to avenge the alleged victimization of her own child is no excuse. Citizens cannot take the law into their own hands.”

On Oct. 7, Nelson drove her leased 2020 Honda Passport to the Dunkin’ Donuts located near William Floyd High School to “confront” a group of students, prosecutors said, that she believed has participated in robbing her son of his Yeezy Slides – footwear that was designed by Ye, the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West.

The victim left the parking lot and walked across the street as Nelson threatened a the victim and a group of students while brandishing a knife and a small bat, prosecutors said.

“Nelson allegedly then got back into her vehicle, left the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, crossed Mastic Road, entered the parking lot of Manhattan Bagel at a high rate of speed, and drove directly at the victim who was standing in the parking lot,” prosecutors said in a news release.

Nelson’s Honda struck the victim, who then fell onto the ground, and she drove over his body, onto a curb, reversed her vehicle and then drove over the victim again, prosecutors said.

She fled the scene and in what prosecutors alleged was an effort to conceal her crimes, allegedly traded in her Honda for a newer model, “even though her lease was not set to expire,” prosecutors said.

Nelson was initially charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting personal injury.

Nelson's attorney at the time of her initial arraignment in October said Nelson’s son had been bullied since the family moved to the area.

"In the past two years since they moved out to Long Island her son has been bullied every single day," said attorney Katherine Fernandez said.

Fernandez said Nelson had left her job to pick up her son and get ice for him at a nearby deli when the parking lot incident occurred.