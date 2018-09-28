DA: Centereach mother convicted of trying to smother newborn

A Centereach mother who tried to smother her newborn son with a pillow just after giving birth to the child at home last year has been convicted of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday.

Soily Aparicio Santos, 33, was found guilty by a Riverhead jury Wednesday of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Santos faces up to 25 years in prison at her scheduled Nov. 1 sentencing, prosecutors said.

On Sept. 15, 2017, Santos tried to smother her newborn and a family member "saw the baby with a pillow over his head and called the police," prosecutors said.

The newborn, who did not sustain serious injuries, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation. He is now in foster care, prosecutors said.